Aeroflot ready to sign firm contract for delivery of 100 SSJ-100 planes this year

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Aeroflot is ready to sign a contract for supply of one hundred SSJ-100 passenger jets this year, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian flag carrier Vitaly Savelyev told reporters on Friday.

"We do not renounce supplies of 100 more SSJ-100 airplanes or extra 35 MC-21 jets. We are ready to sign a contract on SSJ-100 planes already this year. Appropriate arrangements - the delivery schedule and commercial terms of the contract - are at the elaboration stage," the top manager said.

Aeroflot signed an agreement on supplies of 100 SSJ-100 passenger jets in September 2018. The company has 49 SSJ-100 airplanes now.