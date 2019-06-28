Eurasian Economic Union does not plan to accept new member-states

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union does not plan expansion through accepting new member-states so far, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan said in an interview with TASS.

"There is no such issue on our agenda now. At this stage of the development of our integration, we need to deepen it, not expand - lift barriers, restrictions, withdrawals for our common markets to start a full-fledged work. Then the attractiveness of the Union will rise multi-fold," he explained.