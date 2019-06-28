Russian Arctic National Park eyes quotas on visitors to Franz Josef Land

"After the current field season, we shall have first estimations of the anthropogenic effect on the Franz Josef Land Archipelago, so that we could understand how many visitors could come to the national park without damaging the environment there," he said. "This way, we shall be able to regulate tourism in the high-latitudinal Arctic: we shall know how many tourists could come to the islands."

On the Hooker Island, the scientists are watching how floral communities respond to the visitors’ walking and how quickly the plants and soil can recover.

According to the park’s director, the experts have been working on recommendations for tourist operators. For example, the Bell Island’s stones can survive easier under feet of visiting tourists.

"We shall prompt to tourist companies, to which islands they may bring tourists and to which not, and we shall quote numbers of tourists," he said. "For different companies those would be different islands, and next year they may swap."

"The purpose here is not to harm one and the same island," he added.

Access to some of the islands will be limited or closed. For example, on the Northbrook Island’s Cape Flora the fauna is rich for those latitudes. The area is rather swampy and the soil cover can be damaged very easily.

"An option here would be, if a visit is necessary, [to open access] in the snow period only, when the soil is frozen," the director said.

The Russian Arctic National Park is Russia’s northernmost and biggest nature reserve, which takes the area of 8.8 million hectares. It was organized on June 15, 2009. The Park includes a northern part of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago’s Severny Island and the entire Franz Josef Land Archipelago.