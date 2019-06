OPEC+ to take into account trade wars when determining 2019 production levels

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s government and oil companies have a common position regarding the OPEC+ agreement, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"Naturally we always have a common position and a consolidated approach," he said when asked whether there is a consensus between companies and the government on Moscow’s position regarding the future of the OPEC+ agreement.