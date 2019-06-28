WTO norms should be reviewed to reflect present-day issues — Putin

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his counterparts from the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of nations to engage in work on new WTO norms.

During his speech at a BRICS meeting in Osaka, Putin said that the global economy should be adjusted to reflect present-day realities.

"In this context, the task of reforming the World Trade Organization takes the center stage. We view any attempt to destroy the WTO or reduce its role as counter-productive," he said.

"Within the WTO framework, we should agree on principles of cooperation in new areas, such as e-commerce, online financial operations, and to lay down clear and unambiguous norms of cooperation in investment, services, infrastructure development," he added.