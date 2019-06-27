Moscow - Tokyo cooperation will help implement Russia’s National Projects, says minister

TOKYO, June 27. /TASS/. Expansion of cooperation between Moscow and Tokyo according to the eight-point plan offered by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will help implement Russia's National Projects, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia has come up with 12 National Projects, which specify the policy for solving issues in various fields, including healthy life extension, urban realm improvement, labor productivity increase. The eight-point cooperation plan is in line with the contents and direction of those National Projects. I am confident that the implementation of the eight-point plan will contribute to improvement of the life of Russian people and further economic development," he emphasized.

Speaking about the prospects of expanding the Russian-Japanese cooperation in the energy sector, the minister said that currently Japanese corporations and the Russian gas producer Novatek are negotiating the participation in the Arctic LNG 2 project. "We intend to keep a close watch on those consultations," he noted.

"Considering the future potential of the Northern Sea Route, we expect that region to contribute to stable supplies and diversification of energy sources for our country," the minister said.

In compliance with the May decree by President of the Russian Federation of 2018, National Projects in 12 areas have been worked out (demography, culture, healthcare, education, housing and urban environment, ecology, roads, labor efficiency and employment maintenance, science, digital economy, small and medium-sized business, international cooperation and export). National Projects with total budget worth around 25.7 trillion rubles ($391.6 bln) are expected to be implemented by 2024.