China's Hainan to host World New Energy Vehicle Congress

HAIKOU, June 27./TASS/. The World New Energy Vehicle Congress 2019 will be held in Boao, Hainan Province, on July 1-3, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

The forum, dubbed "New Era, New Revolution and New Industry,"t is jointly organized by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the Hainan provincial government.

The event will feature discussions on zero emission vehicles, self-driving and future urban travel. It will set up an exhibition area of 5,000 square meters to display advanced technologies from more than 80 car producers.

China is one of the world's leaders in producing cars running on alternative energy. About 360,000 such vehicles were sold in the first four months of 2019, the indicators surging by 60% compared to the previous year.