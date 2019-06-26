TikTok management to arrive in Russia in July to check content with telecom watchdog

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. TikTok management will arrive in Russia in mid-July to check the platform’s content for child pornography in collaboration with Russia’s telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor. The company said it was ready to bring everything in line with the Russian legislation, Head of Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov told TASS on Wednesday.

"When we received a complaint that TikTok had child pornography, it was a public complaint - we said that we intended to conduct an inspection," Zharov said. "We began systematic observation, the next day we were contacted by the company’s management. They told us they were absolutely transparent, ready for dialogue, ready to bring everything in line with the Russian legislation. The company’s management is coming to us, I believe we will meet before mid-July, and judging by how the dialogue is conducted, all issues will be settled," he added.

Earlier, the service’s press secretary Vadim Ampelonsky told TASS that Roskomnadzor was going to analyze TikTok service content within a month for child pornography and other information banned in Russia.

TikTok is a social platform for creating and sharing short videos.