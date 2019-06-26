Hainan to allocate $146 mln to cyber sport

HAIKOU, June 26./TASS/. The Chinese province of Hainan will invest about 1 billion yuan (more than $ 146 million) in the development of popular cyber sports on the island, reported the business publication Caixin.

A representative of the local authorities, who is responsible for the development of tourism, culture and sports, told the publication about the strategy for implementing an international special project in the field of cyber sport on Hainan. According to him, there are six key areas to which the local administration is going to give priority - attracting capital, efficient distribution of labor, easing taxation and immigration legislation, organizing all sorts of entertainment competitions in virtual reality, information support for the project's implementation.

According to plan, small firms whose activities are related to innovations and cyber sport, as well as big companies with extensive expertise and leading positions in the area, will get the allocated funds.

Suitable candidates "will be provided with the conditions for arranging their home, will be supported in purchasing a house, and offered a professional training program." The local authorities are also going to draw international attention to cyber sport by expanding the coverage of the simplified visa travel.

According to Tencent Corporation forecast, the number of cyber sport fans in China this year should exceed 350 million people.