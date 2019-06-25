Russian truck maker to deliver 2,000 vehicles to Turkmenistan in 2020-2021

KAZAN, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian truck producer Kamaz plans to deliver 2,000 vehicles to Turkmenistan in 2020-2021 and expands the chain of service stations in the country, Minister of Industry of Russia’s Tatarstan Albert Karimov told reporters on Tuesday.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov with the delegation made a working visit to the Russian region. Head of Turkmenistan and delegation members visited the exhibition of industrial products made in Tatarstan.

"A contract was signed in follow-up of talks on the possibilities of further supplies of 2,000 Kamaz vehicles to Turkmenistan in 2020-2021, including 800 dump trucks, 300 side trucks and special utility machinery," Karimov said. More than 10,000 Kamaz vehicles are currently in service in the country, he added.

The parties also discussed expansion of the chain of Kamaz service centers functioning in Turkmenistan. "It is planned to open several centers more. There is a project elaborated in detail, which will provide servicing of these vehicles all over Turkmenistan. I would like to say also that an option of synergy was considered in advance so that tire centers are located together with Kamaz service centers in these stations, so that Nizhnekamskshina branded tires also have broader presentation on the market of Turkmenistan," Karimov said.