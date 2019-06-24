Arctic Floating University heads for Spitsbergen

ARKHANGELSK, June 24. /TASS/. The 11th voyage of the Arctic Floating University on board the Professor Molchanov research vessel kicked off from Arkhangelsk on Saturday. The expedition’s participants will conduct studies in the Barents Sea and on the Spitsbergen Island. The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University and the Northern Office for Hydro-Meteorology and Environment Monitoring. The expeditions on board the Professor Molchanov research vessel feature Russia’s leading scientists. Students learn how to work in the Arctic field conditions, and also listen to a big course of lectures. "This voyage is supervised by the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education," the expedition’s leader Konstantin Zaikov told TASS. "We head for the Spitsbergen Archipelago, and our main objective is work in the Barents Sea and in waters and coastal areas of Spitsbergen." "The expedition will continue for 20 days - to July, 11," he added. Spitsbergen’s useful experience The Professor Molchanov will approach Spitsbergen from the east, heading for East Fjord, where the archipelago’s main settlements are. Among them, there are Russia’s Barentsburg and Piramida. "The expedition will do certain research in East Fjord, will go ashore next to Barentsburg, Piramida, New London and Longyearbyen," the expedition’s leader said. "We shall visit the Russian scientific center in Barentsburg and then we shall pay a visit to the UNIS center - a part of Norway’s Arctic University in Tromso, where we shall discuss further scientific cooperation, and we have invited the University’s representatives to visit our expedition."

After that, the icebreaker will go northbound, to New Alesund - the world’s northernmost research town. In summer, about 500 scientists work there, and in winter, the staff shrinks to about 100 people. New Alesund is home for research stations of various countries: South Korea, Italy, Poland, the UK, Germany, France, China, and others. The main objective in New Alesund is to learn how the settlement’s operator works to provide for the scientific town’s work in the Arctic. "We plan to have talks with Kings Bay AS - the town’s operator, as we want to learn how they manage the settlement, since it is done fully by a commercial company," he continued. "It is a successful example of a public-private partnership in making environment, necessary for scientific research." "It is a historic company, which used to produce coal there, but after the events of 1963, which caused a governmental crisis in Norway (Between 1945 and 1963, three big accidents in the mines claimed more than 70 lives. In 1963, a special commission confirmed certain drawbacks in the company’s management - TASS), when the government resigned," he said. "Interestingly, the company did not quit the island, though the decision was to stop producing coal there. Though they did not have any experience or a single own research station, they diversified successfully from a mining company into a company, managing the research community." "Norway’s experience could be applicable to Russia’s high-latitudinal Arctic, it is useful not only to diversify Russia’s activities on Spitsbergen, but also to develop the scientific and research works in our sector," he continued, adding "in future, this experience could be used on Franz Josef Land - a twin of Spitsbergen, where a good research station is of high demand." Participants from 11 countries The expedition features 58 participants, where 28 come from abroad. "We have participants from 11 countries, namely: Russia, Switzerland, Germany, South Korea, China, Romania, France, Norway, the UK, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan," the expedition’s leader said. "Those are 14 foreign students, and the rest are teachers or post-graduates." The biggest group of ten students and teachers represents Switzerland. Besides other directions, the students from Switzerland will focus on micro plastic’s studies. Eight participants from China come from the Beijing and Xinhua Universities. "For China, the Arctic is a territory of new opportunities, and China continues close cooperation with Russia in that field," a Chinese representative told TASS. "It is important we realize what mechanism we could use in the Arctic’s joint development, and what projects we could have." Historians from Germany, as well as representatives of the Volgograd University, will study Spitsbergen’s historic and cultural heritage. South Korean scientists will study plankton’s species in the Barents Sea. On the way to Spitsbergen, the researchers will continue studies of the Barents Sea’s water masses. "We continue this research complex for a few years now, and it is important this work goes on," the expedition’s leader said. "Those are classical works at the sea to study evolution of the Atlantic waters, the Gulfstream’s behavior, the water’s temperatures and salinity." Micro plastic’s studies One of the key tasks the expedition faces is to continue the studies, which the Floating University has begun in the Barents Sea’s Russian part, in the White and Kara Seas, the professor continued. "It is very interesting for us to see the situation in the Barents Sea’s western sector - Norway’s sector, to see what shares of micro plastic we shall find there."

