China plans to turn Hainan Island into an international yachting center

SANYA, June 23./TASS/. The government of the southern Chinese province of Hainan presented a plan for the development of yachting tourism in the pilot free-trade zone, according to the Hainan Daily.

According to plans, free navigation of yachts will be established between Hainan and the special administrative districts of Hong Kong and Macau. Thus, the relevant departments will develop new approaches to the yachting industry management. In particular, there is a plan to simplify the procedure for the entry and exit of yachts from Hong Kong and Macau in Hainan, as well as the mutual recognition of certification documents for the vessels.

The plan includes several entry and exit points for yachts on Hainan. These include the International Terminal of the Hangzhou Yacht Club in Sanya, as well as the ports of Haikou, Tsinlan, Yangpu and Baso. Yacht parking places have also been defined, which, in particular, include the International Terminal of the Hangzhou Yacht Club, the pier of the yacht club in Qingshui Bay, the pier on the island of Xinbu and several others. The government’s plan, according to the newspaper, is designed to turn Hainan into an international center for tourism, as well as improve service in the yachting industry on the island.

Apart from developing economic potential, the government of China aims to turn Hainan into an "international center for tourism and consumption" by 2025. The Chinese island is often dubbed "Eastern Hawaii" — natural landscapes, rainforests, a developed network of hotels combined with white sandy beaches and a coastline stretching along 1,900 km attract visitors from all over the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan.