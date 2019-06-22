China's Hainan increases export by 53% in January-May

HAIKOU, June 22./TASS/. China's Hainan from January to May increased the year on year exports of goods and services by 53% to 13,71 billion yuan ($ 1.99 bln at the current exchange rate). According to the Haikou City Customs Department, this dynamic growth was mainly achieved through the sale of petroleum products.

"The bulk of exports go to petroleum products, which is mainly due to a rather weakened domestic demand for these energy sources, as a result, their exports show such a noticeable surge," explained the head of the local customs statistical unit Ju Chunmei.

According to the official, more and more intensive cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of the One Belt One Road Initiative (with Russia's active participation) gives a huge impetus to the growth of Hainan's trade turnover. The expert noted that the island is constantly searching for new opportunities to increase large-scale trade with the outside world, thus, work is underway to optimize the conditions for bettering business climate.

According to official statistics, in January-May, Hainan's trade with foreign partners amounted to 38,39 billion yuan ($ 5.57 bln) which is 45.6% more than during the same period last year. The dynamics in the increase in Hainan's imports, with the island actively promoting free trade, as with the exports, from January to May reached 41.7%, in value terms accounting for 24.68 billion yuan ($ 3.58 bln). Fourteen administrative-territorial units of Hainan already directly interact with international markets — both large settlements and rural counties. The cities of Danzhou, Haikou and Sanya top the list of most active players in terms of foreign trade in the region.