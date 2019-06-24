Nikkei: Japan plans lifting ban on Russian chicken imports after Putin-Abe meeting

TOKYO, June 24. /TASS/. Japan intends to allow imports of fresh chicken from Russia as part of earlier reached agreements on the expansion of bilateral trade as well as to help to meet the growing domestic demand for the product, Nikkei Asian Review daily reported on Monday.

According to the daily, a relevant agreement is expected to be signed following a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28-29.

Fresh chicken would be subjected to thorough inspections both locally in Russia and by the Japanese Customs services. The products are expected to be delivered from the Russian regions of Tula and Bryansk, which are located to the south of Moscow.

"The deal will also include an expansion of Russian facilities to produce such processed meat as sausages for the Japanese market, as well as an increase in Russian purchases of Japanese wagyu beef," the daily reported.

Japan has currently a ban in force in regard to imports of chicken and other poultry from much of the world citing concerns over the threat of contagious diseases. In 2017, Japan purchased from abroad about 560,000 tons of fresh chicken, with 70% of this amount supplied by Brazil and 20% by Thailand.

"The chicken ban would likely be lifted no sooner than 2020", according to the daily.

The Russian Agriculture Ministry reported early this year that the export of the Russian agriculture products to Japan surged in 2018 by 30% year-on-year hitting the figure of $385 million.