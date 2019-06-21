Russia, Belarus may sign roadmaps on integration by November

MINSK, June 21. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will be ready to sign integration roadmaps by November, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"We are now practically ready to submit it for consideration at the presidential level. We hope it will be done in July. We believe that if everything proceeds in such a pace and we have a final approval from the presidents, we will be ready to sign roadmaps on the implementation of these initiatives by November," he said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The prime minister noted that the two countries are at a very important negotiating stage and a larger part of matters has already been agreed. But some problems, the most difficult ones, are yet to be settled even from the political and legal point of view," he added.