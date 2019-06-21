Yamal announces competition for grants among agriculture startups

YEKATERINBURG, June 21. /TASS/. The Yamalo-Nenets Region plans to offer within 2019 two grants for development of agricultural startups. The regional government will allocate about 6 million rubles ($95,000) for two grants under a National Program to support agricultural producers, the government’s press service said on Friday.

"In 2019, we shall offer two grants, each of them up to 3 million rubles," the press service quoted deputy head of the government’s agricultural complex department, Alexander Zemskikh, as saying. "This support will be annual to end of the National Project’s term, which is to 2024."

"We shall offer more grants in the coming years," the official added.

The competition will feature agricultural companies, set up in 2019, or which are about to begin working.

"Our department will be receiving applications to July 22, and we shall announce the competition winners on August 16," he said.

Using the grant, startups will buy equipment, land, and property.

"Besides, the money may be used to buy animals, fish and seeds," the press service said. "Companies may spend money to buy off-road vehicles and deer - since beginning of this year about 20 new deer farms have opened in the region."

In 2019, Russia’s authorities launched a national project "Small and medium enterprises, support for individual entrepreneurial initiatives", which is designed for the term to 2024. One of its targets is to support farmers, development of rural cooperation and to achieve an increase in number of agricultural entrepreneurs to 126,700 people.