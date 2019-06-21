Hainan's north and south to be connected by speed railway

HAIKOU, June 21./TASS/. China is planning to directly link the city of Haikou in the north ofthe Hainan Province and the resort of Sanya on its southern coast with a high-speed railway. This was announced by the Hainan Committee for development and reforms.

According to a preliminary plan, between these two largest settlements of Hainan, modern trains will regularly run on magnetic cushions at a speed of 350 km/h-600 km/h. Getting from one city to another will be faster than by using the circular highway.

The provincial administration is now analyzing potential costs, investment opportunities and payback options of such a program, and they are also studying public opinion. Equal attention is paid to ecology - the railway will pass through the least inhabited central part of the island and should not harm the environment.

The route of the high-speed line, as well as the construction of various infrastructure facilities, is being actively discussed. Applications for design proposals will be accepted until June 24, and from July to September the authorities will consider the contestants. As a result, in three months the government will begin a key stage in the highway planning, where all the details of the future construction will be agreed upon.

Haikou and Sanya are so far connected only by railway, which trains are running from north to south and vice versa along the coast at a speed of 250 km/h along the east segment, and 200 km/h along the west. According to local media, if the new project proves to be successful, it will be possible to commute from one city to another "in just half an hour."