Putin believes US sanctions are a mistake, hopes it will be corrected someday

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The sanctions imposed by the United States against Russia are a mistake, but the US will understand it and can correct it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session.

"As for sanctions, in my opinion, this is a big mistake on the part of the United States, but I hope that sometime they will understand it and it will be corrected," he said.

The United States started imposing sanctions against Russia due to the events in Ukraine and the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014. A number of Russian banks and companies, as well as high-ranking officials, were banned from exporting American goods, technologies, and services to Crimea. American investments in the peninsula were also outlawed. The sanctions were repeatedly extended and prolonged.