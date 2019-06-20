Free trade zone's development to be studied in a scientific institution on Hainan

HAIKOU, June 20./TASS/. The University Of International Business And Economics established a special scientific institution for free trade zone's development studies on Hainan. According to the local administration, the new institution's main goal is aimed at creating scientific and theoretical foundations for the free trade zone's successful functioning on the Island on Hainan.

The new institution will be based on the existing center for professional and technical work and will cooperate with other scientific organizations specializing in market liberalization, regional studies, efficient supply chain. It will become a "platform for nurturing professionals, providing consulting and setting up innovative start-ups".

According to the university representative, "the authorities will do their utmost to ensure the institution's success. Our university <...> has all it takes to help this new center ensure Hainan's social and economic development".

The authorities have not yet announced the project's budget plans for the upcoming year. It has been reported, however, that the best researchers with highest credentials will be working in the center.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. The project is aimed at integrating the island into globalization and labor migration, to establish a solid innovative foundation that will enable the province of Hainan to develop. In order to do that, the local authotities intend to ensure preferential conditions for investors. New ideas and programs will be welcome, and the matter of scientific and research infrastructure in this region of China is a priority.

By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.