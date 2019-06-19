Hainan to allocate $257 mln to electricity in Danzhou

HAIKOU, June 19./TASS/. The government of the Hainan Province will allocate 1,78 billion yuan (about $ 257 mln) to the development of smart power supply system in the city of Danzhou, the Hainan Daily Newspaper reported

According to the newspaper, this year financing for the integration of Danzhou and the special economic zone of Yangpu will stand at 1 billion yuan (about $ 145 mln). The authorities plan to build two transformer substations with a voltage of 110 kW, a power line between Danzhou and Yangpu and other facilities. According to the Hainan Daily, in general, the regional development program is designed for a total of 699 projects.

The Hainan authorities plan to invest approxiamtely 53 billion yuan (about $7,8 bln) in electric power energy in 2019-2021, according to an official statement from the provincial government.

About 20,9 billion yuan ($3,15 bln) will be allocated to developing electric power systems, and 32,1 bln yuan ($4,84 bln) — to power supply.

The main goal of the investment is to build a safe, eco-friendly and efficient power supply system for rural and urban areas of the province. It is assumed that by 2025, Hainan will become an example of the implementation and development of smart grids, and by 2030 it will become a world-class model.

The government of Hainan is taking active steps for the "green" development of the province and the protection of the island’s environment. For instance, by 2030, the authorities intend to completely stop selling cars running on conventional gasoline and diesel on the island.