Yamal’s new retail center to offer Uzbek and local agricultural products

HARBIN /China/, June 18. /TASS/. The Uzbekistan-Yamal trade house, which will offer Uzbek and Yamal agricultural products, will open in the Yamal Region in June, Director of the Nyda-Resource agricultural company Zhanna Gusak told TASS on sidelines of the Russia-China EXPO in Harbin on Tuesday.

In April, the company’s representatives visited Uzbekistan’s Pap District, where they signed an agreement on intention to develop cooperation with the Capital-Agro Impex Company. The parties also agreed to organize the Uzbekistan-Yamal trade house, which will have a representation in Tyumen.

"In late June, we shall open the Uzbekistan-Yamal trade house on Yamal, and the trade house’s representation will work in Tyumen," the Yakut company’s director told TASS. "All documents and charters are ready now."

The trade house will offer a wide spectrum of goods, she continued.

"We have organized this trade house to sell Uzbek silk and cotton, to sell products of our and Uzbek agricultural companies," she said. "Capital-Agro is a huge company, they work with agricultural products."

The trade house will also offer Yamal’s deer meat, wild berries and other regional products, she added.

Nyda Resource processes local agricultural products (beef, deer meat, and northern fish) and wild berries (cloudberry, cowberry, and cranberry).