EC to discuss opportunity of gas talks with Russia before Ukraine elections

BRUSSELS, June 18. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will discuss an opportunity of holding trilateral gas talks in the Russia-EU-Ukraine format prior to parliamentary elections in Ukraine scheduled on July 21, Vice President of the EC Maros Sefcovic said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Positive conclusion, I can say, is that the all sides are ready for resuming trilateral talks on a political level. We’ve been suggesting the date in September because in Ukraine we will have early parliamentary elections on 21st of July," Sefcovic said.

Kiev suggested holding the meeting before parliamentary elections, he said. "I will raise it up with the Russian side and we will see if we have enough of material to discuss and debate even before the summer break and if yes we will definitely do that," Sefcovic added.

All the gas transit problems will be hopefully resolved before the end of winter, the EC Vice President noted.

The last ministerial meeting in Russia-EU-Ukraine format on gas transit was held in Brussels on January 21 and the parties failed to reach understanding there on the issue of Ukrainian gas transit or mutual claims of the Russian gas holding Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine. The decision was made after talks to proceed with consultations after completion of the electing cycle in Ukraine.