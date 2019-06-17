Important facilities of Russian energy system has no Internet access, says System Operator

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Information systems of supervisory control facilities critical for the Russian energy system have no Internet access. This significantly lowers the risk of hacker attacks against energy installations, a spokesperson of the System Operator of the United Energy System (SO UES) company told TASS on Monday.

"Critically loaded information systems of the System Operator have no direct connection to the Internet. Along with applied information security policies and continuous work of relevant specialists, this makes a successful attack against System Operator’s facilities unlikely," the company said.

The System Operator is a specialist company and the single point of centralized supervisory control in the domestic Unified Energy System of Russia.