Sanctions have not reduced interest of foreign investors in Russian assets, says PM

GORKI, June 17. /TASS/. Foreign investors are proactively interested in Russian assets, despite sanctions, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday at the meeting of the government commission on control over foreign investments.

"The total amount of these transactions [presented to the commission for review - TASS] is about 30 bln rubles ($467.1 mln)," the Prime Minister said. "Our assets continue to be attractive for investors, despite various sanctions," Medvedev added.

"New deals of foreign investors with Russian companies, including from the Eurasian (Economic) Union, and from European countries" are suggested for discussion at the recent meeting, Medvedev said. "This refers to projects in spheres of air transportation, machine-building, nuclear energy, development of mineral resources deposits, including oil and gas, foods sector, digital security sector and housing," he added.