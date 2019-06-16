Hainan authorities allocate $1,79 bln to public infrastructure modernization

HAIKOU, June 16./TASS/. The administration of the Island of Hainan in southern China will provide 12,35 billion yuan ($ 1,79 bln) to modernize local public infrastructure, including real estate and transportation objects. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, financing will be provided through issuing government debt.

These steps were taken in accordance with launching a pilot ree trade zone in the province. One of the tasks is to involve small business in the process of bettering the tropical island's welfare, as well as get people acquainted with the new financial products. It is expected that due to optimizing the infrastructure, another important step will be taken towards the big goal of turning Hainan into a prestigious resort competitive to such developed island territories as the South Korean Jeju and even Singapore.

Among the projects that will be financed by the newly issued government bonds are protecting the ecology of Hainan's most impoverished regions, toll roads construction, and maintaining the local villages' culture.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.