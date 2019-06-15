Tourists spend $14 mln in duty free stores during holidays on Hainan

SANYA, June 15./TASS/. Hainan's duty free stores sold goods worth 95,3 mln yuan (about $13,8 mln) during the dragon boats festival (June 7-9), which is 51,2% more compared to the same period last year, Xinhua reports.

At present, there are four duty free stores on the island of Hainan: two of them are located in the province's administrative center — the city of Haikou, the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao in the island's north-east. According to the agency, within four days the stores welcomed more than 28,000 customers which is 34,6% more compared to last year; and sold more than 137,000 goods exceeding the 2018 sales period by 49,9%.

Online sales indicators have also incerased, the agency reports. Thus, for instance, the Haikou international airport duty free store enjoyed a fourfold online sales surge during the holidays.

China launched the pilot duty free stores program in 2011. According to the authorities, this policy is aimed at promoting the Island of Hainan as an "international tourist destination". In order to boost trade, the authorities decided to raise the maximum rate for purchases from 16,000 to 30,000 yuan (to $4,480) without restriction on the number of items purchased.

The dragon boats festival is one of China's four big holidays. On this day, it is customary to hold rowing competitions on bright wooden boats, with sterns decorated with carved dragon heads. Many Chinese people are going on short trips during the holiday: this year, 96 million people went on short breaks around the country, which is by 7.7% more than last year.