Sanctions provide opportunity to develop in-house competencies, VEB says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Western sanctions imposed on Russian companies is an opportunity to develop in-house competencies, Chief Executive Officer of VEB.RF Group Andrey Samokhin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We in VEB decided to give up words of "sanctions," "restrictions," and so on even in public communications. We understand restrictions imposed presently are for a long period of time. There is no sense to wait for the return to the point of late February. We see this as an opportunity to develop in-house competencies," Samokhin said.