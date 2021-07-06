Putin confident in unlocking Kuzbass potential as new economic center in Siberia

KEMEROVO, July 6. /TASS/. The Kemerovo Region boasts huge development potential as the center of the new economy in Western Siberia and Russia at large, President Vladimir Putin said at an official ceremony marking the 300th anniversary of Kuzbass.

"Kuzbass has huge development potential as a strong industrial complex and the center of the new economy of Western Siberia and Russia as a whole. This potential will be definitely unlocked so that everybody living on this famous land of miners feel changes for the better," Putin said.

The Russian government in cooperation with the regional authorities approved the Kuzbass socioeconomic development program by 2024, this March, the head of state pointed out.

"It rests on specific initiatives and projects to bring tangible benefits to residents," Putin noted. "I am confident this program will be implemented in full," he insisted. Priorities in the region’s socioeconomic development will be the construction and repair of motorways and upgrading public transport systems and utilities, the Russian leader said.