Ukraine carried out 16 strikes at Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, May 30. /TASS/. the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out at least 16 strikes at the town of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, Zaporozhye Region, the town municipal district administration told TASS, adding that one person was injured, according to preliminary information.

"Some strikes were carried out at the town territory, while most fell in the fields or outside of settlements. By this point, we have information about one injured person. A man, born in 1964, reached a hospital by car on his own. He was diagnosed with a landmine explosive wound, vast torn wounds of arm and elbow, open crack of the left should joint. The information about the injured and destruction is being clarified," the administration said.