Center battlegroup improves tactical position, repel eight Ukrainian counterattacks

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Units of the Center battlegroup have improved tactical positions and repelled eight counterattacks by the enemy near Novobakhmutovka, Umanskoye, Shumy, Novgorodskoye and Pervomayskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Due to active actions units of the Center battlegroup improved tactical positions and inflicted complex defeat on troops and equipment of the 3rd assault and 24th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Leninskoye and Novokalinovo of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past 24 hours eight attacks by assault groups of the 59th infantry, 30th, 115th mechanized, 68th and 71st jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Umanskoye, Shumy, Novgorodskoye and Pervomayskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry reported, adding that the enemy lost up to 360 troops, an armored combat vehicle, eight cars, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, as well as a fuel depot for military equipment.