Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area in past day

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Kupyansk area, units of Battlegroup West, backed by aircraft and artillery forces, repelled five attacks by the 43rd and 155th mechanized brigades and the 68th Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian armed Forces near Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Sergeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 50 troops and three pickup trucks.