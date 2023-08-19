Ukrainian forces lost up to 400 personnel on Donetsk direction in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces lost up to 400 servicemen as killed and injured on the Donetsk direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"Enemy casualties in the past 24 hours were: up to 400 Ukrainian servicemen as killed and injured, 14 armored vehicles, two automobiles and a D-20 howitzer," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, battlegroup ‘South’ in cooperation with aviation and artillery repelled five attacks of Ukrainian assault teams near settlements of Andreyevka, Vesyoloye, Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye, DPR.

"In addition, ammunition caches of Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade and 79th Airborne Brigade were destroyed near settlements of Toretsk and Novomikhaylovka, DPR," Konashenkov said.