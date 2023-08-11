Russian tech firm to unveil drone bomber at Army 2023 forum

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Oko Design Bureau will unveil the latest Privet-120 (Hello-120) drone bomber prototype at the upcoming Army 2023 international military-technical forum, the Oko press office announced on Friday.

"A new Privet-120 prototype will be demonstrated at the Army-2023 forum for the first time. The project commenced as a cruise missile but the new prototype is an unmanned bomber designed for counterbattery warfare and the destruction of strongholds," the design bureau said.

The Privet-120 drone bomber has an operational range of 200 km, can accelerate to 140 km/h and carry a 20 kg payload, it specified.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. Over 60 states have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the forum.

The forum's scientific and business program will include over 300 events to focus on the development of Russia's armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation, taking into account present-day realities. The forum will be open to specialists, foreign delegations and events under the scientific and business program on August 15-17. It will be open to the public on August 18-20.