Russia will study captured modern Western military hardware - Putin

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Captured Western military hardware will be the subject of study for Russian specialists, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"There is such an expression as 'reverse engineering'," the president said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel, a fragment of which was posted on its host Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel. "If there is an opportunity to look inside to see if there is something there that can be applied in our country, well, why not?" Putin said.

At the same time, he drew attention to modern military hardware in Russia: "We have it, and it is very effective," he stressed. The president cited the T-90 Proryv tank as an example. "The best tank in the world! Without any exaggeration," he went on to say. "But the enemy also produces cutting-edge equipment," Putin noted.