Russian forces eliminate up to 180 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area – top brass

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated up to 180 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Up to 180 Ukrainian personnel and foreign mercenaries, four armored combat vehicles, three cars, a Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launcher, a Msta-B howitzer, as well as a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, were destroyed in the past 24 hours," he said.