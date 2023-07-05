Russian national accused of high treason for Ukrainian army financing apprehended in Urals

YEKATERINBURG, July 5. /TASS/. A Russian national accused of high treason for financing the purchase of equipment for the Ukrainian army was apprehended at Yekaterinburg International Airport in the Urals upon his attempt to cross the state border, the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Wednesday.

"The FSB’s branch for the Sverdlovsk Region jointly with the FSB’s border department for the Chelyabinsk Region thwarted the unlawful activity of a native of Ukraine charged with complicity in high treason through the provision of financial assistance to the Ukrainian army in the activity directed against the security of the Russian Federation. The Russian national living abroad was apprehended upon his attempt to cross the state border [at Yekaterinburg International Airport]. The court of law chose custody as a measure of restraint for the suspect," the statement reads.

According to the FSB’s data, amid the special military operation in Ukraine, the 39-year-old man transferred money to a bank account used for accumulating funds in support of the Ukrainian army and committed particular acts aimed at acquiring satellite communications equipment for enemy artillery units intended for transmitting coordinates of the location of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The investigative department of the FSB's branch for the Sverdlovsk Region has instituted and is investigating a criminal case on counts of the crime stipulated by article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘High Treason’) punishable with up to 20 years in prison. Operational-detective and investigative measures continue," the FSB press office reported.