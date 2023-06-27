Belarusian oppositionists failed to implement 'armed mutiny scenario' — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. In view of the recent developments in Russia, Belarusian oppositionists living abroad were ready to demonstrate to their Western curators results of their "work" and were preparing to implement an "armed mutiny scenario," BelTA news agency quoted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Tuesday.

"Our self-exiled opposition has also started fussing. They have made a false start however. They are trying hard to show at least some results of their work to their bosses," Lukashenko said at a ceremony of presenting general’s shoulder straps to officers of the republic’s power ministries promoted to these ranks.

"They [Belarusian self-exiled opposition] have even issued their calls and published plans demonstrating readiness to implement their scenario of an armed mutiny," he continued.

"When this mutiny attempt was happening in Russia, I ordered to put the army on full alert. Nobody, even all those lousy Telegram channels, said anything against it. It took just half a day for the Belarusian army, all the Armed Forces, including the police and special units, to be brought to full combat readiness," Lukashenko added.

The Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin posted several audio records with his statements on the evening of June 23, in which he claimed that strikes had allegedly been delivered against his formations and accused the country’s military leadership of that.

The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed this information as false. The units of the Wagner private military company that supported Prigozhin moved towards the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and Moscow.

In the wake of this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia opened a criminal case into a call for an armed mutiny. In a televised address to the nation on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Wagnerites’ actions a betrayal.

Later, upon agreement with the Russian leader, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held negotiations with Prigozhin, following which the Wagner private military company pulled back its military columns and returned to its field camps. The FSB press office announced on June 27 that the criminal case had been terminated.