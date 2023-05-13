Russian forces destroy over 285 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area — top brass

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed more than 285 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area, as well as eliminated a missile/artillery arms depot near Kramatorsk, over the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk area more than 285 Ukrainian troops and contractors, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, four armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed. Moreover, a missile/artillery arms depot was eliminated near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.