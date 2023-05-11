Russian forces hit mercenaries’ locations in city of Zaporozhye — politician

MELITOPOL, May 11. /TASS/. Russian forces hit several locations of mercenaries of the so-called Foreign Legion of the Ukrainian army as a result of overnight strikes on the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia, told TASS on Thursday.

"Late in the evening [on Wednesday] there was a shelling of the city of Zaporozhye. Warehouses with weapons and ammunition were hit. Also, there was also another shelling at around 1:30 a.m. Moscow time. Precise strikes were carried out at locations of the Ukrainian army’s Foreign Legion militants. They definitely sustained losses," he said, adding that among the mercenaries there were some English and Polish speakers as well as supporters of the self-proclaimed and non-existent Chechen Republic of Ichkeria.

On May 10, Rogov said that Russian forces were conducting massive artillery and missile strikes on Ukrainian positions in the Zaporozhye area, destroying depots, strongholds and command centers.

The acting governor of Zaporozhye Region, Yevgeny Balitsky, earlier said that Russian forces were ready to repel a Ukrainian offensive and launch a counter-offensive.