MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian southern battlegroup’s missile and artillery troops struck Ukrainian army sites in the Soledar-Bakhmut area, the group's spokesman Vadim Astafiev told TASS.

"Missile and artillery troops of the battlegroup South struck the army sites of the Ukrainian 24th separate mechanized brigade and the Special Operations Forces’ unit near the Konstantinovka settlement," he said.

According to him, in the Avdeyevka area, as a result of counter-battery fighting, the firing positions of Ukrainian missile and artillery troops were destroyed. The enemy's manpower was also hit, resulting in up to ten casualties.