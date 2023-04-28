Russian Aerospace Force prevents Ukrainian army reserves from moving forward

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force has delivered a group missile strike against temporary deployment positions of Ukrainian army reserves and the strike goal was reached, official spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian Aerospace Force delivered this night a group missile strike by long-range airborne precision weapons against temporary stationing positions of Ukrainian army reserve units. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were engaged. The move forward of enemy reserves to areas of combat operations was prevented," Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

Russian fighters also downed the Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter near Drobyshevo settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman added.