Russian defense industry keeps supplying troops with sufficient armaments, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian defense industry copes with the increased load during the special military operation and Russia has no shortage of tanks, shells or missiles, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told the Knowledge educational marathon on Tuesday.

"Our defense industry copes with the special increased load that it has shouldered during this period," the senior security official said, stressing that "generally, our defense sector is ready for meeting the needs of the armed forces."

"At the beginning, as you remember, last year, our opponents used to say: ‘They have missiles running out, shells running out, tanks running out and something else running out.’ Nothing of this kind has happened," the politician said.

This is the result of the operation of the Russian defense industry, although the government had to find extra funding and re-launch some mechanisms, Medvedev added.

"Our defense industry has reached a fundamentally different level. It is good that we added funds under state financing in recent years and, importantly, our defense industry has preserved its scientific, personnel and production potential and that the attempts were crushed to squander it, sell it off or give up something," he explained.

Today, the Russian defense industry can "cope with any tasks," Medvedev stressed.

"This also relates to precision weapons and tube artillery, tanks and a lot of other needed weapons, military and special hardware," the senior security official said and thanked all the defense industry’s workers.