Russian Defense Minister instructs plants to boost production

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has set tasks to the management of defense sector companies in Chelyabinsk and Kirov Regions on further production buildup for the entire range of manufactured products, the Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"In conclusion of work at defense industry plants, Army General Sergey Shoigu held business meetings with the management of plans, representatives of relevant military control authorities and the Russian Ministry of Defense, with tasks set in their course on the further buildup of production of the entire range of manufactured products in line with schedules of the state defense order," the Ministry said.

Shoigu inspected operation of automatic lines for production of projectiles and missiles and product quality control sections during the trip, the Ministry informed.