MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South eliminated a group of roughly Ukrainian servicemen near Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Ivan Bigma, the spokesman for the battlegroup, reported on Tuesday.

"Near Maryinka in the Donetsk direction, an assault unit of the motor-rifle division of the Southern Military District destroyed a group of Ukrainian servicemen and a satellite communication kit," Bigma said in a video posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Also, Bigma said, Russian artillery wiped out two enemy artillery guns in counter-battery combat.

"In the Avdeyevka direction, artillery units of the Southern Military District struck two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter mortar radars belonging to Ukraine. A 152mm Msta-B towed howitzer crew eliminated a firing position and a Ukrainian 120mm mortar crew near Novobakhmutovka," Bigma added.