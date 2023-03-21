US, its followers effectively become party to conflict, says Russian top security official

ULYANOVSK, March 21. /TASS/. Western countries continue to flood Ukraine with weapons, train neo-Nazis and help Kiev plan military operations, effectively becoming a party to the conflict, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"Pursuing the goal of defeating Russia, the US and its cronies continue to flood the Ukrainian regime with weapons; they have in fact become a party to the conflict. They are arming the Kiev regime, providing it with intelligence, training neo-Nazis and assisting Ukraine in the planning of military operations. However, Ukraine’s considerable troop losses aren’t a problem for them. Besides, military activities aren’t taking place on their soil," he pointed out at a meeting in Ulyanovsk.

Patrushev emphasized that "the Russian president’s decision to launch a special military operation and the actions that are being taken are aimed at ensuring our country’s security and protecting its national interests."

Patrushev was confident that "liberating Ukraine from neo-Nazism will be an important step towards establishing a multipolar world, restoring stability and strengthening international security."