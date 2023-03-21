Security chief warns against extremist attempts to lower special op military support

ULYANOVSK, March 21. /TASS/. Extremists are trying with the help of the Internet to lower the level of the special military operation support among Russians, the country’s Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at the national security meeting on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the extremist organizations were extremely active in the information space. "Last year, the number of extremist crimes involving the Internet has risen by almost 40%. The extremists’ efforts are aimed primarily at lowering the level of the special military operation support," the security chief stressed.

Patrushev also pointed to attempts to sow interethnic and inter-religious discord and split the Russian society. According to him, they pose a particular danger.