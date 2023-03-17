Ukrainians deploying false positions in Svatovo-Kremennaya area, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian military has reported the deployment of false positions by Ukrainian troops in the Svatovo-Kremennaya segment of the front, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"Ukrainian armed formations have been deploying false positions near Svatovo and Kremennaya. To deceive our troops, Ukrainian militants have been carrying out engineering activities to disguise their positions and deploying false positions," he said, citing Russian reconnaissance data.

According to Marochko, Ukrainian troops have been installing dummy armored vehicles and artillery systems for the purpose.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian troops were abandoning positions in the direction of Svatovo and Kremennaya amid a successful Russian offensive.