Drones near Russian border are legitimate target amid special operation — lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Modern drones are considered to be weapons, meaning they are a legitimate military target for Russia, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Thursday in comments on the recent US drone incident near Crimea.

"One thing is obvious today: Modern drones are controlled by a person, but are considered as weapons, which means that they are a legitimate military target for Russia. International humanitarian law applies to them. This understanding was enshrined in 2019 as part of the 11 guidelines adopted by the group of government experts regarding deadly automated systems," the senator said on Telegram.

He noted that the American drone fell in the area of the Crimean Peninsula, and there is an international practice of establishing a "restricted flight zone" amid armed conflicts. According to the senator, the international community on February 24, 2022 was duly notified of the closure of airspace in the area of the special operation, including over the adjacent Black Sea waters. The senator said that the Americans were well aware of this notification, as well as "about the practice of establishing such zones (they themselves unilaterally introduced such a zone during the invasion of Iraq), which means that they deliberately sent their UAV to the Russian borders."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the US MQ-9 drone was spotted near the Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday morning. The drone’s transponders were turned off "in violation of the boundaries of the area where temporary airspace rules were established for the purpose of conducting a special military operation and brought to the attention of all users of international airspace and published in accordance with international standards," the Defense Ministry said. The ministry said Russian fighter jets didn’t engage their weapons, and the drone went out of control due to quick maneuvering, subsequently crashing into the sea.

The US European Command said a Russian Su-27 aircraft hit the propeller of the drone, prompting its crashing into the Black Sea.