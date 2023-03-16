Kherson area fortifications to thwart Kiev’s push for Crimea, regional governor assures

SIMFEROPOL, March 16. /TASS/. Advanced fortifications built in the Kherson Region will deny the Ukrainian military the possibility to break through to Crimea in case of a counter-offensive, acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.

"I want to dispel the fake claim that the Kiev regime is increasingly trying to bring home to Crimean and Kherson residents that they [the Ukrainian military] will switch to a counter-offensive. Works have been carried out within just few months to build the most advanced fortifications," the acting governor said at a festive meeting on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the Crimean Spring when Crimea’s residents overwhelmingly voted in a referendum to join Russia.

"We also have the Dnieper River, which is very hard to cross, and an entire command and control system is in place. Believe me, no one will ever reach Crimea," Saldo assured.

The acting Kherson Region governor said he could see by the mood of the Russian troops positioned along the engagement line that they would never allow the enemy to break through into the peninsula.

Saldo recalled that he had visited Crimea in 2014 on the eve of the referendum. "We all thought that Crimea’s example [to get re-integrated into Russia] would be followed by the Kherson, Nikolayev and Odessa Regions. But, unfortunately, this did not happen," he said.

The acting Kherson Region governor added: "We will get Kherson back, we will get to Nikolayev, Odessa and Izmail.".