Work in full swing to build defense lines in Crimea — region’s head

SIMFEROPOL, March 16. /TASS/. Large-scale fortification works are in progress in Crimea, with a large contingent of builders and an impressive fleet of construction equipment and vehicles involved, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov told the daily Izvestia in an interview, published on Thursday. The latest achievements in science and engineering are being used to create the defense lines, he stressed

In November 2022, Aksyonov said that the Crimean authorities were keeping a close watch on the progress of fortification works on the peninsula. When the special military operation is over, the defense facilities will be open to sight-seers, he speculated.

"The work [to create a defensive line] is proceeding on time. A fairly large number of workers and equipment has been commissioned to do the job. The best practices in this field are being employed on a vast scale. It is obvious that we cannot afford to disclose any details right now. I can only say that the president's order will be fulfilled: the Crimeans can be certain that the peninsula is under reliable protection. The people understand everything. There is no discontent over the defense effort and there cannot be any. Of course, we hope that all these defense facilities will not have to be used some day, but just in case, we’d like to err on the side of caution, " Aksyonov said.

He added that security measures had been strengthened in all areas of the peninsula. Special precautions have been made at critical facilities and social infrastructure. The security of the Crimean Bridge enjoys unflagging attention.

While commenting on the risk of an attack by Ukrainian saboteurs, Aksyonov recalled such attempts in the past.

"In 2016, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs tried to penetrate Crimea. But today our region does not border Ukraine anymore. Nevertheless, let me say again: all necessary security measures are being taken, all options are being calculated. Our law enforcement agencies are ready to neutralize any threats," the head of the region stated.